How Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Compares to George W. Bush’s 20 Years After the 9/11 Attacks

Following the September 11, 2001 attacks, the American people held former President George W. Bush in more regard than they do now, 20 years later, for Vice President Joe Biden.

Bush had a majority approval rating of around 52 percent just over seven months into his presidency, whereas Biden’s trended downward during the same time frame. The withdrawal of soldiers from Afghanistan, which brought an end to a 20-year war began by the 9/11 terrorist attacks, has dragged down Biden’s approval rating, with many agreeing that it was the right thing to do but disagreeing with how it was done.

Biden’s approval rating declined from 52 percent at the end of July to 45.4 percent on September 7, a seven-point drop. Bush had a roughly 52 percent approval rating at the same stage in his term.

Because of a deal reached under former President Donald Trump, Biden justified his administration’s timeline for departing Afghanistan, claiming that troops would be jeopardized if he didn’t. Biden, on the other hand, supported leaving Afghanistan regardless of whether Trump reached an agreement with the Taliban because, after two decades of conflict, staying in the nation for another year or five years wouldn’t have made a difference.

While the majority of Americans supported the decision to leave Afghanistan, a Pew Research poll indicated that 71 percent of individuals in the United States thought Biden handled the matter only “fairly” or “poorly.” Republicans were significantly less likely than Democrats to praise Biden’s work in Afghanistan, and Republicans focused on the issue to criticize the Democratic president.

As Republicans seek to retake control of both chambers of Congress in 2022, messages about Biden’s failure to lead the US exit from Afghanistan are certain to follow him. Some have even called for the president to resign, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has submitted articles of impeachment against Biden, a move that is unlikely to succeed given the House of Representatives’ Democratic majority.

Support for the Afghan conflict eroded over time, but when Bush advocated for increased military spending to combat terrorism in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Americans jumped on board. Bush watched what happened a week after the attacks. This is a condensed version of the information.