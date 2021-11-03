How Jim Jones Kept His Followers in Check with Heat, Hunger, and Fear

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

Jim Jones attempted to hide a lot of things regarding his eponymous settlement on November 3rd, 1978. The first item on the list was a complete failure.

The Guyanese government put out a worldwide request for groups to cultivate its hinterland in the early 1970s as a method to address the country’s persistent food shortages. The rent was low, and Guyana—a socialist, English-speaking country with a dark-skinned population—was a rough representation of the Temple, which had a Black majority.

The church agreed to a 25-cent-per-acre lease for 3,800 acres along the Venezuelan border, paying around $1,000 a year for their slice of socialist utopia. It took several years of hard work for Jonestown pioneers to clear the triple-canopy rainforest and establish 48 cottages in orderly rows.

Despite the fact that the Guyanese government hailed Jonestown as a “model of cooperative agriculture,” the community was unable to feed itself, let alone hungry Guyanese.

Diseased and dying seedlings grew from the thin rainforest soil. Field workers removed bugs and worms from plants, but there was no way to stop the acoushi leaf-cutter ants from reducing entire cassava plots to leafless stalks overnight. Only enough beans and rice were grown in the village to feed residents every third day and once a week. Jones dispatched trusted aides to gather stale produce from local growers and discarded fish heads from Georgetown marketplaces. On far too many occasions, though, dinner consisted of a wedge of watermelon or a bowl of weevil-infested rice with flour gravy.

