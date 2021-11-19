How Jim Jones betrayed all of his followers in Jonestown.

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

From November 19, 1978, onwards: On November 19, the rest of the world learned about Jonestown when television networks paused their regular programming to report that a “weird religious sect” had committed “mass suicide” in a South American jungle.

When Guyana’s chief medical examiner, Leslie Mootoo, arrived at the village on November 20, he counted 70 bodies and found puncture marks on 70 of them, indicating that many residents were forcedly injected with the poison rather than drinking it.

The State Department’s request to bury the dead in situ was denied by the Guyanese government, so the US Army dispatched its Grave Registration Unit to retrieve them. Soldiers used snow shovels to deposit the corpses in body bags after they had been exposed to the sun and rain for four days and were bloated to the point of bursting. The remains were flown to the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where forensic investigators struggled to make a certain identification. Over 200 children would remain anonymous since their little bodies deteriorated faster than adults’ and many lacked dental or fingerprint data.

At Evergreen Cemetery in Oakland, the bodies of 408 victims are buried in a mass grave. The majority of these are infants, who are buried two to a casket. The three George children, David, Phillip, and Gabriela, are among them. The siblings’ oldest brother and sister spent hours the day after the mass murder searching over remains in a futile attempt to locate them. Jim and Marceline Jones’ remains were burned, and their ashes were spread across the Atlantic.

On November 19, Charles Garry and Mark Lane emerged from the bush, exhausted and arguing. When residents were summoned for their final meeting, they were sent to a cottage and, sensing danger, ran into the dark jungle in their business loafers. Lane admitted to Garry after their lengthy night together that a recent defector had briefed him about the slaughter plans. In the United States, Garry referred to Lane as the “spark” for the fatalities, while Lane claimed to be “the only guy who tried.” This is a condensed version of the information.