‘How Is That My Problem?’ said Aiden Fucci. When Tristyn Bailey’s death was announced,

New evidence in the murder trial of Aiden Fucci reveals further gory details about the killing of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

On Mother’s Day, Fucci, 14, is accused of stabbing Bailey over 100 times. The next day, the Florida kid was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Because of evidence that indicated premeditation, prosecutors have enhanced the case.

The Seventh Judicial State Attorney’s Office published a dozen findings from investigators and the medical examiner on Wednesday. More details concerning Bailey’s death and the days that followed are included in the records, including police interviews with family and friends.

Fucci’s reaction to hear of Bailey’s death was one fresh aspect that emerged. Fucci and his parents were in a room at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office when his mother informed him that she was dead and that her body had been located, according to one event report.

“How does that relate to my issue?” According to the report, Fucci responded.

During the interrogation, Fucci also said that he kissed Bailey, but that when she grabbed him, he pushed her. He claimed she banged her head during the fall and warned her to “F off” before walking away.

Bailey was stabbed 114 times, according to the medical examiner’s report. At least 35 of the wounds were on the head and neck, while 49 of the markings were on the upper extremities and were defensive wounds. Toxicology revealed no evidence of sexual assault.

Bailey’s corpse was discovered in a wooded area, according to the report. Her outfit consisted of a black shirt with white writing, black Nike leggings, and vans.

The word “KARMA” was also scribbled in blue ink on Bailey’s left ankle, according to the examiner. Her right ankle was also adorned with a happy face. The report does not specify who wrote on her body, but it does mention that her thighs and calves had “smudged palm prints of dried blood.”

During a news conference in late May, State Attorney R.J. Larizza described the crime as “horrific.”

Fucci is being held without bond and will be tried as an adult. On June 3, the kid pled not guilty to Bailey’s murder.

The case's witness list has swelled to almost 250 persons. Residents are included in the list.