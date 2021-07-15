How Have Male Beauty Standards in the United States Changed Over the Last 100 Years?

Makeup and fashion trends fluctuate with time, with loose pants and jelly sandals making a comeback in the 1990s.

Older hairstyles, such as victory rolls and sideburns, have yet to have a second heyday, and as a result, images and films can visibly date.

A group of hair stylists and make-up artists have been replicating legendary looks from the past century and uploading them on TikTok.

Saifullah has presented decade-by-decade alterations for countries including Russia, France, Poland, China, Japan, Indonesia, Egypt, Pakistan, India, and the Philippines on the internet under the handle Humanity w0rld. The team also transformed a woman to illustrate the growth of female beauty standards in the United States, but the male version has proven to be the most popular.

The 19-year-old video editor, who is located in the United Arab Emirates, released a tape titled “100 years of beauty USA” at the end of June, which has received more than 36 million views.

The crew began by transforming a male model into a 1910s pin-up, complete with slicked back hair and an era-appropriate moustache. The facial hair is gone in the Roaring Twenties, replaced with a clean shaved face and a crisp middle parting.

In the 1930s, he had a side parting and a thin moustache, with each side of his fringe meticulously crimped. With a sailor’s hat perched on top of a bouffant quiff—and no facial hair—he sports a soldier-inspired appearance for the 1940s.

The model’s hair is reminiscent of James Dean’s, and she even uses a comb to brush up the sides, a gesture typical of the era. Face hair has returned with a vengeance in the swinging 1960s, with a bushy moustache and goatee, while scruffy hair has been given volume and structure.

The 1970s appearance is defined by a thick beard and moustache, as well as shoulder-length untidy hair that evokes the traditional hippy atmosphere. Returning to clean shaven in the 1980s, his mid-length hair has been thoroughly slicked back in a Freddie Mercury-inspired style.

The man head pounding while holding his hand aloft performing the rock in the 1990s has a similar look to the 70s, with a grunge-themed look—embodied by the man head banging while holding his hand aloft doing the rock.