How Donald Trump’s rally in Iowa Could Jumpstart His Presidential Campaign in 2024

Following recent favorable surveys and ongoing rumors about Donald Trump’s 2024 plans, a large crowd is expected at his upcoming rally in Iowa.

Former President Barack Obama will speak at the “Save America” event on Saturday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, alongside Iowa Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson, as well as Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.

Organizers told Iowa’s Local 5 that tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the event, which will take place following a Des Moines Register-Mediacom news conference. According to an Iowa poll, Trump is currently more popular than he has ever been in the state, which he handily won in both 2016 and 2020.

According to the poll, 53 percent of Iowans — including 91 percent of Republicans — think Trump is a good guy, while 45 percent think he’s a bad guy. According to The Des Moines Register, these are Trump’s best results in Iowa on either criteria.

The findings suggest that there may be a subplot involving the planned event in Iowa. The GOP is likely to preserve Iowa as the first voting state in the caucuses to choose the presidential candidate in 2024, which means that what Iowans believe still matters a lot.

A strong showing in Iowa could be just another hint that Trump would decide to run for president again in 2024, after flirting with the idea practically immediately after leaving office.

While the Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll does not ask participants whether they think Trump should be president, instead asking whether they think he is “very favorable, mostly favorable, mostly unfavorable, or very unfavorable,” the results show that his popularity in the key state has not waned.

Trump’s leadership PAC recently hired two Iowa political experts, Eric Branstad and Alex Latcham, as senior advisers, indicating that he is laying the basis for a possible 2024 campaign.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann spoke with Trump in August and is now focusing on the 2022 midterm elections and utilizing his clout to assist the GOP reclaim control of the Senate and House.

