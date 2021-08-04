How Does the Vaccine Mandate in New York Work, and When Will You Need Proof of Vaccination?

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York has stated that individuals who want access to the best that his city has to offer must provide proof of vaccination.

Those who want to eat inside, go to the gym, or see a show in the Big Apple will have to provide proof of having had at least one dosage of a vaccination when it goes into effect next month.

De Blasio introduced the Key to NYC Pass at a news conference on Tuesday, which, while not billed as a vaccine passport, is believed to be the first of its kind in the United States.

As of Wednesday, 28.2 percent of adults in New York were remained unvaccinated, which is similar to national rates, and a campaign to encourage individuals to get COVID-19 vaccines will begin in the coming weeks.

The mayor stated, “It’s time for people to regard vaccination as actually necessary to living a good, full, and healthy life.”

The following are some of de Blasio’s main points:

How Does the NYC Pass Work and What Is the Key?

The Key to NYC Pass isn’t a specific document; it’s merely the policy of requiring proof of immunization for workers and visitors to places like restaurants, gyms, and theaters.

People can use the NYC Covid Safe app, which stores a photograph of a person’s immunization card, to gain access.

They can also demonstrate the Excelsior app from New York State, which certifies full immunization status against local and state records, despite the app’s technological flaws.

The paper vaccine card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also acceptable.

The mayor has not stated how the city will handle vaccinations such as AstraZeneca or Sinovac, which are likely to be popular among international visitors.

Because they are not entitled to be vaccinated, children under the age of 12 will be excused from the restriction.

De Blasio stated that the city will “open up to you” for those who have been vaccinated, while those who have not been vaccinated will be unable to engage in “many things.”

When Does It Become Effective?

De Blasio stated that the policy's contents were being finalized and that it would be unveiled and implemented the week of August 16th.