How Does Pfizer’s COVID Pill Compare to Merck’s? Pfizer’s COVID pill prevents 89 percent of hospitalizations.

According to studies, Pfizer’s COVID-19 tablet may be more effective than Merck’s oral antiviral in reducing serious illness and hospitalization caused by the virus.

Pfizer stated on Friday that a recent research indicated Paxlovid, an oral antiviral, lowered the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death by 89 percent. It’s much greater than the 50% efficacy of molnupiravir published by Merck and Ridge Biotherapeutics last month, despite the fact that neither study found any deaths in patients who got either oral antiviral.

Following a reduction in cases in the spring, the Delta variety drove a surge of COVID-19 cases over the summer, causing hospitals across the country to become overburdened. The increase in hospitalizations prompted some patients to travel long distances for care, while others didn’t get the same level of care they would have had if case numbers were lower, and some people’s lives were likely lost as a result.

Oral antivirals, according to experts, are critical to America’s COVID-19 response because they can save lives and keep patients out of the hospital, easing the load on health-care institutions. It’s too late to get vaccinated after a person acquires COVID-19, but an oral antiviral could help stop the virus in its tracks.

Dr. Andrew Bradley, head of the Mayo Clinic’s Coronavirus Task Force, recently told The Washington Newsday that “oral antivirals could be a huge game-changer in terms of how we treat and manage COVID in an outpatient context.”

Merck and Pfizer intend to submit their medicines for emergency use authorisation to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The pills would be the first COVID-19 outpatient treatment if they were approved.

Having an outpatient therapy that could be prescribed by a doctor, picked up at a pharmacy, and then administered at home could increase the treatment’s accessibility. While monoclonal antibody therapies are effective in reducing hospitalizations, they require the assistance of a health care provider and can take several hours to complete.

Oral antivirals don’t require the same infrastructure, and they’re also simple to store and transport, making them useful in the global fight against COVID-19.

Through day 28 of the Pfizer research, 0.8 percent of participants who took the oral antiviral were hospitalized. This is a condensed version of the information.