How Cartels Use Facebook Ads to Dupe Border Residents Into Smuggling Drugs Into the United States

Cartels are enticing border citizens into smuggling drugs from Mexico into the United States by posting job opportunities on Facebook.

Agents are finding “quite a few incidents” of people being recruited on Facebook to carry money to money exchange businesses, according to the chief of Homeland Security Investigations in El Paso, Texas.

The vast majority of these solicitations, however, are false, according to Erik P. Breitzke.

According to Border Report, an individual interested in the purported job opportunity is typically directed to Juarez, Mexico, for an interview with an apparent employer for the position.

The interview takes place in a random office or parking lot, and someone covertly goes to plant drugs in the interviewee’s vehicle.

“These organizations are stealing these people’s automobiles, hiding drugs in them, and then stopping and apprehending them at the ports of entry,” Breitzke explained.

“Our company is seeking for persons who are able to enter into El Paso,” according to a regular ad posted by HSI agents across the United States. According to Border Report, “we operate directly with the (money exchange houses) and carry money from El Paso and Ciudad Juarez (Mexico).”

Sheriff David Hathaway of Santa Cruz County, Arizona, told Fox News that “90 percent of the mules, the ones who are bringing the drugs into the United States, are U.S. citizens.”

Most drugs enter the United States from Mexico through legitimate ports of entry, he added.

According to Border Report, if the person persuaded by a Facebook ad makes it past customs at the border, they are directed to a money exchange facility to deliver the money or documentation.

Someone will dump the drugs from their car when they arrive, making the drug smuggling operation a success.

“If it appears too good to be true, it generally is,” Breitzke cautioned. “There has been enough of a tendency that we felt compelled to inform the community.”

He said being caught with contraband in a car runs the risk of an arrest and conviction.

“Do not allow yourself to be used as a smuggler,” he said.

U.S. Border Patrol’s most recent data for nationwide checkpoint drug seizures shows that in the month of May, 758 pounds of marijuana was seized along with 311 pounds of methamphetamines and. This is a brief summary.