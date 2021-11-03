How Biden’s Popularity Compares to Trump’s One Year After the Election

President Joe Biden is still more popular than former President Donald Trump a year after the election, but only by a slight margin.

Biden had considerably higher approval ratings than Trump when he took office, but Trump’s popularity began to dwindle at the conclusion of his first year in office. Trump has taken advantage of the problems facing the Biden administration to boost Republican support and brag about his time in office, which has been fueled primarily by the messy retreat from Afghanistan and the lingering COVID-19 outbreak.

In recent polls, Trump and Biden’s favorability ratings were within 2 to 4 percentage points of one another, though Biden’s was consistently higher. According to an NBC News poll issued on Sunday, 40 percent of the 1,000 people polled had a favorable opinion of Biden, while 38 percent had a favorable opinion of Trump.

A Morning Consult poll released days earlier indicated the same two-point disparity, however it showed Americans had a more favourable view of the two men, with Biden receiving 46 percent favorability and Trump receiving 44 percent.

Biden and Trump received about equal support from members of their own party, while those of the other party held negative opinions. Trump supporters were somewhat more optimistic about the president than Biden supporters, while independents were virtually evenly split, with Biden winning by two points.

While some speculated that Trump’s removal from social media would push him into the background, he has maintained a constant presence through rallies and emailed pronouncements. The majority of those words are directed against the Biden administration, which Trump perceives as undermining the accomplishments made by his own government.

Trump’s words are unlikely to inspire Democrats to vote for Republicans in the midterm elections or for a Republican president in 2024, but Biden’s declining popularity raises fears that the GOP will retake Congress in 2022. Republicans have a good chance in 2022 because the president’s party typically loses seats in midterm elections, and they only need to flip six House seats and one Senate seat.

With the midterm elections serving as a referendum on the president, Biden’s low polling numbers among independents could be the deciding factor. This is a condensed version of the information.