How Biden’s Approval Rating Compares to Trump’s After 6 Months in Office

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden celebrated his six-month anniversary in the White House. Biden is more appealing to people than former President Donald Trump, despite his favor rating lagging behind that of former President Barack Obama.

Six months into Trump’s first term, the economy and immigration were at the forefront of people’ thoughts, and the same is true for Biden. Since leaving office, Trump has chastised the Biden administration for undoing his programs, which were two of his campaign’s and presidency’s trademark concerns. However, polling reveals that Republicans like Biden more than Democrats who support Trump.

According to Reuters/Ipsos polls, Biden has a 53 percent overall approval rating six months into his first term. There are roughly 88 percent of Democrats and 17 percent of Republicans in this group.

According to Reuters/Ipsos polls at the same point in Trump’s presidency, he had a 38 percent overall approval rating, with only 10% of Democrats and 77% of Republicans on his side.

When it came to independent voters, Biden had an advantage over Trump. Only 26% supported Trump at the same point in his administration, while 52 percent approved of Biden’s job performance.

The economy is a popular topic among voters, and Americans had similar opinions on how Biden and Trump handled it halfway through their first year in office. At same point in their presidential terms, both men had only a 48 percent approval rating for their handling of the economy.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a big difference between Trump’s first six months in office and Biden’s first six months. Last year’s closures of public gatherings, stores, and restaurants drove up unemployment to levels not seen since the Great Depression, and the economy is still recovering from the pandemic.

Biden addressed the situation on Monday, praising the number of new jobs created and the rate of economic growth since taking office, adding, “We’ve brought this economy back from the edge.”

Concerns about inflation were aroused by rising automobile and grocery prices, but the president downplayed the fear because his experts predicted the price increases and believe them to be temporary.

“If we were to ever, my administration understands. This is a condensed version of the information.