How Biden’s 7-Month Approval Rating Compares to Trump’s As the US Leaves Afghanistan

President Joe Biden’s support rating is still better than previous President Donald Trump’s at this time in his reign, despite the substantial pushback over problems with the American pullout from Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s seizure of Afghanistan, the rush to evacuate Americans and their allies from the country, and a terrorist attack that killed 13 service men drew widespread condemnation. Biden remained steadfast in his decision-making on Afghanistan, but amid calls for his resignation or impeachment, his support rating fell below 50% for the first time since taking office.

According to an average compiled by FiveThirtyEight on Monday, the day before Biden’s deadline to complete America’s withdrawal, the president’s approval rating was 47.3 percent. The outgoing president’s approval rating was roughly 10 points lower at this point in 2017, 223 days into his reign, at 37.2 percent.

While Biden’s approval rating is greater than that of his predecessor, it has fallen in the last month. According to FiveThirtyEight, his popularity rating was 52.7 percent in July, with the five-point drop due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases as well as the Afghanistan consequences.

Biden gets a failing grade for his management of the 20-year war’s end, which he supports but claims he was forced to do because of his predecessor. Trump negotiated an arrangement with the Taliban while still in power, stating that American soldiers would depart the nation in May. Biden renegotiated the deal to include an extension until August 31, claiming that breaching it would put servicemembers in danger.

Many people who agree with Biden on the need to leave Afghanistan have criticized his method. They’ve criticized the administration for failing to keep US-funded military equipment out of the hands of the Taliban, and they’ve expressed concern about evacuation efforts after reports that Americans and Afghans who assisted US forces during the war were unable to reach the Kabul airport, potentially leaving vulnerable people stranded in the country.

An ISIS suicide bomber detonated an explosion outside the Kabul airport on Thursday, killing 13 service members, bringing criticism of Biden’s response to a head. It was the deadliest day in US military history. This is a condensed version of the information.