House Freedom Caucus Demands Expulsion of Kinzinger and Cheney: “Delusory Members”

The House Freedom Caucus held a news conference on Thursday, requesting that Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger be ejected from the Republican Conference for their support for and participation in the House Select Committee on the US Capitol Riot.

Cheney, who represents Wyoming, and Kinzinger, who represents Illinois, have enraged Republican colleagues who still back former President Donald Trump. The two Republican congressmen have regularly denounced Trump and harshly blasted other Republicans who continue to support him. They both decided to serve on the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s committee.

Representative Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican, remarked, “We’ve got a couple of members, delusory members, who are on the wrong side of facts and history.” The congressman urged that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, schedule a vote to oust Cheney and Kinzinger from the House Republican Conference, along with other Freedom Caucus members.

“Kevin McCarthy is on that path,” Perry explained. “Kevin McCarthy is the road for these delusory members—on the wrong side of the facts, on the wrong side of history.”

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, slammed Cheney and Kinzinger, claiming that their continued membership in the Republican Conference was detrimental to the party.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand since January that Representative Kinzinger and Cheney have done more to harm than help the Republican Conference,” Boebert added. Cheney and Kinzinger were working for Democratic leaders, according to the representative, and they “should not be allowed in our closed-door private sessions.”

Several other members of the House Freedom Caucus took aim at their Republican counterparts, claiming that they were no longer on the same team. McCarthy was also pressured by hardline GOP senators to push for a vote to oust Pelosi, who they described as a “authoritarian” and a “tyrant.”

Kinzinger’s communications director, Maura Gillespie, told This website that the critical GOP members were petty and just interested in personal gain.

“While I am not surprised by the Freedom Club’s pettiness, it nevertheless saddens me to watch members of Congress engage in such games and make such stupid demands. Meanwhile, these are the same legislators that openly promote conspiracy theories to their voters. This is a condensed version of the information.