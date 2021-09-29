House Democrats should vote against the infrastructure bill until a deal is reached, according to Bernie Sanders.

Any attempt to approve a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill without also passing another important portion of President Joe Biden’s big economic program, according to Senator Bernie Sanders, would be a “violation of an agreement established within the Democratic Caucus in Congress.”

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Sanders, the Vermont independent who heads the Budget Committee, said, “More significantly, it will eliminate all leverage that we have to support a comprehensive

bill.”

“That implies there will be no meaningful effort to solve the long-ignored challenges that our country’s working families, children, the elderly, the sick, and the destitute are facing,” he stated.

The infrastructure bill is stuck in the House, where progressive Democrats say they won’t vote for it unless the $3.5 trillion spending bill, which contains universal prekindergarten, free community college, paid parental leave, Medicaid expansion, and other social programs, is passed.

Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement Tuesday that “this agenda is not some fringe wish list: it is the President’s agenda, the Democratic agenda, and what we all promised voters when they delivered us the House, Senate, and White House.”

“Nearly every Democrat in Congress supports it, and the American people strongly favor it,” she continued.

Before voting on the larger bill, known as the reconciliation bill or the Build Back Better Act, more moderate members want the smaller infrastructure package to pass.

Democratic leaders spent much of Tuesday attempting to quell concerns of the House Democratic Caucus splintering over the issue.

On a call with reporters on Tuesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said he still sees a “very united Democratic Partyâ€”progressives, moderates, and Blue Dogs.

Progressives “play a constructive role, and in this case they have very strong feelings, and we’re trying to persuade our progressive friends…that we are in fact going to move forward and get the Build Back Better Act done,” according to Hoyer.

This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders praised a “framework” that could assuage progressives’ concerns about the larger bill’s destiny, but it hasn’t been fully described publicly. This is a condensed version of the information.