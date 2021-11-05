House Democrats are set to vote on a $1.85 trillion spending package.

In what the White House hopes will be a huge political triumph, House Democrats will vote on President Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion social spending measure alongside a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The House canceled voting late Thursday but will reconvene early Friday to consider Biden’s ambitious ideas to expand health care, social services, and a big investment in the battle against climate change.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi worked late into the night on Thursday at the Capitol to shore up support amid a standoff between progressives and moderates over important social policy.

