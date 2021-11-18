Hours before his execution, Julius Jones’ clemency petition received 6.5 million signatures.

Just hours before Julius Jones was set to be executed in Oklahoma, a Change.org petition advocating for his pardon surpassed 6.5 million signatures.

Jones, a Black guy, was charged with the murder of Paul Howell, a white man, in 1999. Jones, who was 19 years old at the time of Howell’s death, was convicted and sentenced to death in 2002.

Jones has stated that he is not guilty. His case became well-known after it was featured in the 2018 documentary series The Last Defense.

Jones’ family pleaded with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to grant him clemency as his execution date approached. Jones is scheduled to be executed at 4 p.m. Central Time on Thursday.

The Julius Jones Coalition’s Cece Jones-Davis started a Change.org petition urging that Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board intervene to stop the execution.

“Julius Jones was convicted of a murder he claims he did not commit when he was 19 years old,” Jones-Davis said in the petition summary. “I’m counting on your assistance to preserve his life.” According to a movement named Justice for Julius, the case leading up to Jones’ conviction was “riddled with despicable racial discrimination” and that alleged racial slurs were used against him during his detention and trial.

Julius was a 19-year-old student athlete with a promising future, attending the University of Oklahoma on an academic scholarship at the time of the offense for which he was convicted, according to the petition. “It is apparent that Julius’ lawyer failed to appropriately represent him, and that racial bias had a substantial role in the proceedings.” Jones, according to Howell’s family, was the one who carried out the 1999 murder. Jones’ family and legal team, according to his daughter Rachel Howell, “want people to think that Julius Jones is absolutely innocent, despite the huge quantity of evidence against him.” Jones met with the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in early November to request clemency before his execution. According to The Oklahoman, the board voted 3-1 to deny him clemency and recommended that he spend the rest of his life in jail with no chance of parole.

Following that, This is a condensed version of the information.