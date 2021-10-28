Hours after the ‘Glenn Youngkin Has Banned You’ ad, Trump announced his trip to Virginia.

After the Lincoln Project aired an ad implying the GOP candidate has “barred” him from entering the state to campaign alongside him, Donald Trump teased a possible trip to Virginia amid the tight gubernatorial election between Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

“Chanting, ‘We adore Trump’ in Arlington, Va.,” the former president said in a brief statement on Wednesday afternoon. Thank you, Arlington, and I hope to see you again soon!” The message was made one day after President Joe Biden campaigned in Arlington alongside McAuliffe, with a tiny throng roaring Trump’s support while the president spoke at an event.

“This isn’t a Trump rally,” says the narrator. “We’re going to let them yell,” Biden said.

Later, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich tweeted that the “MAGA movement will be delivering a significant victory to Trump-endorsed businessman” Youngkin, and that Trump “looks forward to being back in Virginia.”

Trump’s possible visit to Virginia to publicly show support for Youngkin comes just hours after the Lincoln Project, a Republican PAC comprised of Trump detractors, released their latest ad suggesting Youngkin is “embarrassed” of him and that any association with him could cost him the election in the state Biden won by ten points in 2020.

Youngkin has remained tight-lipped about whether he wants the former president to campaign with him.

“Oh Donald, it’s happening again,” says a voice in the “Ungrateful” commercial.

“You created Glenn Youngkin; he would have been nothing without you.” Glenn Youngkin has barred you from visiting Virginia because of this. He believes you’re a loser, and you’re about to turn him into one. He’s ashamed of you, and he wants you to leave. A long way away. Glenn Youngkin is a RINO [Republican in Name Only] who is stabbing you in the back.” You’ve been duped, Donald. pic.twitter.com/eOjGRT9uDi — @ProjectLincoln (@ProjectLincoln) 27th of October, 2021 It is unknown when Trump will travel to Virginia. According to the Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, he will not attend before Election Day on November 2, with Trump associates telling Politico that he will not attend at all.

Tucker Martin, a longtime Republican consultant in Virginia, told Politico that he does not expect Trump to visit the state because he is concerned that his influence will be used to blame Youngkin for any potential loss.

