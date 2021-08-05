Hours after hearing about his eviction, an 81-year-old man’s cabin was destroyed by fire.

According to the Associated Press, a New Hampshire man, 81, who was facing eviction after 27 years as an off-the-grid hermit in the woods, had his home destroyed by fire just hours after his court hearing on Wednesday.

David Lidstone, often known as “River Dave,” was a self-sufficient man who lived near the Merrimack River in New Hampshire. The current landowner recently attempted to demolish Lidstone’s cabin, claiming that Lidstone is a squatter. On July 15, Lidstone was arrested for civil contempt and told that if he left the cabin, he may be released. Lidstone, on the other hand, told a judge on Wednesday that he had no plans to depart.

Since the fire that destroyed the cottage on Wednesday afternoon, the state’s fire marshal office has announced it is investigating possible causes as of Thursday. According to the Associated Press, Lieutenant Dave Nelson of Canterbury Fire said the inquiry could take a few days and that no clues had been found.

“We just had a fire yesterday, and it takes a long time,” Nelson explained.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Leonard Giles, 86, of South Burlington, Vermont, is said to own the property where the cabin is located.

The fire marshal’s office says it is looking into the fire, but that questions should be sent to the Canterbury Fire Department.

Lidstone, a native of Maine, lived on a woodlot just north of the state capital of Concord, a few miles from Interstate 93. Before the fire, he took the majority of his belongings from the cabin.

Lidstone has become a folk hero in northern New England as a result of his off-the-grid lifestyle, and news of the cabin fire caused anguish and empathy among his fans. Horace Clark, Lidstone’s Vermont cousin, described the fire as “both sad and disgusting.”