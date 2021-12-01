‘Horrible’ Details of ‘Wife Swap’ Appearance in Viral Video Revealed by Influencer

Heidi Mae, a social media influencer, has spoken out about her and her family’s “awful experience” as contestants on the ABC reality show Wife Swap. Her TikTok video, which she posted on Tuesday, has received over 477,000 views, 97,000 likes, and 1,500 comments.

The premise of each episode of Wife Switch is the same: two families, typically with vastly different lives or beliefs, would “swap” their household’s wife/mother for a two-week period. The woman would strive to follow the rules of her new family for the first week, then make alterations as she thought fit for the second week. The show ran from 2004 to 2010 and inspired a number of spin-offs.

The truth, Mae told The Washington Newsday, was significantly darker than the show’s playful premise. “When I think about it, my heart still racing,” she stated in an email. “I was caught in an exploitative hell of ten days of filming,” she said of the incident. Mae, who was 20 at the time of the episode’s filming in 2010, claims she was wrongly shown as a “‘sheltered and controlled’ girl who had never gone on a date.” “To build the narrative of a religiously secluded family that required outside support to enter society and recover,” she noted, “the show used heavy editing and piecing together recordings.”

“My family was on ‘Wife Swap,’ and it was the worst mistake of our lives,” Mae says simply in her now-viral video.

“To be on the show, they made us sign an NDA. “I decided to f**k it because it’s been almost ten years,” she explained. “I’m just going to talk about what occurred, what it was like to be on the show, and the horrific, horrible things that happened to me throughout filming.” “You have to take a 700-question psych [assessment]and then have an hour-long interview with a psychologist to be on the show,” Mae explained. “‘This is what we need to make sure you’re mentally sound enough to be on the show,’ they said.” The psychologist, according to the TikToker, went over various questions with her, including one that stood out: “What is something that. This is a condensed version of the information.