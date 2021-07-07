Hoover Dam’s 90th Anniversary is marked by record-low water levels.

The Hoover Dam’s reservoirs are at an all-time low as a result of the drought gripping the Western United States, ninety years after it was first approved for building.

According to Patti Aaron, the external affairs officer for the US Bureau of Reclamation’s Lower Colorado Region, contracts for the dam’s construction were signed with six companies in April 1931. Despite the Great Depression, the first cement was poured two years later, and building was finished later that decade.

Many Americans have been surprised by photographs of the Hoover Dam’s Lake Mead reservoir’s dropping water levels ninety years later. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System, 81 million people were affected by drought by late June.

The country’s largest reservoir, Lake Mead, provides water to many major cities in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

“Right now, the reservoir is at its lowest level since it was filled in the 1930s,” Aaron told This website.

According to Reuters, the water level in Lake Mead decreased to 1,071.56 feet above sea level in early June. That was a new record at the time.

Until this month, that is.

Lake Mead’s water level has subsequently plummeted to 1,068.55 feet above sea level, according to a July 6 report from the US Bureau of Reclamation, leaving the reservoir around 35 percent full.

The water level in the reservoir is “lower than anyone has seen in virtually their lifetime,” according to Aaron.

Drought conditions are projected to persist throughout the summer, posing a threat to the region’s water supply. Agriculture production in some parts of California has already begun to suffer as a result of the cuts.

Declining water levels in U.S. reservoirs and lakes raise worries regarding water-generated electricity, in addition to water supply concerns. Aaron claims that efficiency at the Hoover Powerplant, which supplies hydropower to Arizona, California, and Nevada, has dropped by around 25%.

Despite the fact that photographs of low water levels have concerned many people, and the drought is projected to continue drying up the region in the months ahead, Aaron said the Bureau of Reclamation has a policy in place to keep water levels from falling to “critical” levels.

“I think it’s vital for people to know that we’re worried, but. This is a condensed version of the information.