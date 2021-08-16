Honolulu’s Top 10 Most Expensive Homes for Sale

Purchasing a home is an investment—and one that is becoming increasingly costly. According to the National Association of Realtors, the median home value in the United States was $363,300 in July 2021. The market became more competitive, and homeownership became out of reach for many Americans—except for those willing to pay top dollar for the most costly properties available.

Homes with high purchase prices come with a plethora of attractive features. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, big yards, and enough space for everything are all luxuries that most people desire. These luxuries—and the massive square footage and yards that housed them—became more coveted than ever as people spent more time in their homes than ever before.

According to Redfin data, the hunger for properties selling in the high six-figure bracket got insatiable in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue throughout 2021. The number of such high-end residences on the market has surged.

In the first quarter of 2021, housing prices increased by 41.6 percent year over year, much above the smaller growth for more moderately priced residences.

Stacker studied data from realtor.com to produce a list of the most expensive properties for sale in the metro to understand more about home values in Honolulu. The homes are ordered according to their price, with ties being broken by price per square foot.

The following are the most expensive properties for sale in Honolulu:

#10, Honolulu, 2549 Tantalus Dr ($13,900,000) – 16756 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms; $829 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9, Honolulu’s 60 Hanapepe Loop ($14,500,000) – 6,682 square feet; $1,887 per square foot; 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. Honolulu, 2139 Kuhio Ave Ph E ($15,100,000) – 3,157 square feet; $3,632 per square foot; 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. Honolulu’s 3249 Diamond Head Rd ($17,975,000) – 6,625 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms; $1,867 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. ($18,888,000) not available – 7,483 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms; $2,524 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5 (Honolulu) 4801/4801E Kahala Ave ($19,000,000) – 18266 square feet; $1,040 per square foot; 13 bedrooms; 19 baths (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. Honolulu’s 1103 Kaimoku Pl ($19,500,000) – 3 bedrooms, 4 baths; 8,352 square feet; $2,334 per square foot (see listing). This is a condensed version of the information.