Homicide investigation underway after four bodies were discovered in an abandoned SUV.

Four people were discovered dead in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin, prompting a homicide investigation.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday that at around 2.20 p.m. on Sunday, the Dunn County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a death in the town of Sheridan, which is located in northern Dunn County.

Four victims were found dead in a black SUV that had been driven into a standing corn field off a remote road by responding deputies.

The incident was reported as a homicide involving four victims by the sheriff’s office.

On Sunday afternoon, a guy who did not want to be identified told News 18 that he was working in a corn field when he came upon the truck about 50 yards into the field. He informed the station that when he approached the vehicle, he spotted many persons inside, all of whom he assumed were dead.

The sheriff’s office advised residents to be vigilant about locking their doors and being aware of their surroundings during the early stages of the investigation.

However, the sheriff’s office said in a statement that investigators do not believe there is a public safety threat, and that the victims do not appear to have any ties to the region.

A second dark-colored SUV may have been traveling with the black SUV and could be involved to the event, the sheriff’s office claimed in the press release.

The sheriff’s office is being aided by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin DOJ crime lab.

No more information is being disclosed at this time, the sheriff’s office said. It also stated that as the inquiry progresses, additional information would be provided.

The sheriff’s office initially sought information about someone strolling around the area late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, possibly asking for a ride.

The sheriff’s office issued an update, asking anyone with information on the event or who observed a black SUV with Minnesota plates in the vicinity to call 715-232-1348.

The event occurred a day after two men were charged in a triple killing in La Crosse County, Wisconsin, in July. This is a condensed version of the information.