Homeowners chase the burglar from the property, and the getaway car crashes into a tree.

After ramming his getaway vehicle into a tree, a burglar seeking to make a swift getaway after being caught in the act was forced to flee on foot.

After the homeowners arrived home, the suspect fled the site of the crime between Aspen Grove Land and East Chattaroy Road in Spokane County, Washington, according to KHQ.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is still on the lookout for the raid’s perpetrators, who managed to elude officials.

The suspect broke into the residence, which was under construction, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, according to the SCSO.

When the homeowners returned to the house later that evening, the thief was discovered. Despite this, the suspect was able to get away with a few items.

Any plans for a swift getaway were quickly dashed when the alleged burglar smashed their car into a nearby tree, according to the news outlet.

They were said to have exited the vehicle shortly after and fled on foot towards a nearby wooded area.

Officers from the SCSO arrived on the site with K9 teams and searched the area. Despite an hour of searching the wooded region, they were unable to locate the suspect, and investigations are still underway.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

The amount of burglaries recorded across Washington state is very alarming. According to data provided by Neighborhood Scout from FBI data in September 2020, a resident’s chances of becoming a victim of property crime, which includes burglaries, motor vehicle theft, and general theft from the residence, are one in 37.

More specifically, there were 34,540 burglaries in the last 12 months, or 4.54 per 1,000 individuals. To put that in context, there were 1,117,696 cases nationwide, or 3.41 per 1,000 persons.

This attempted burglary and car accident happened just days after a 32-year-old man was arrested for reportedly attempting to flee the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Washington state. Due to the efforts of an eyewitness who followed his vehicle and submitted his license plate to the authorities, he was apprehended.

