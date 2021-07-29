Homeless encampments in forested areas are prohibited in Portland due to wildfire concerns.

According to the Associated Press, Portland, Oregon has banned homeless people from camping in forested areas to safeguard them from being injured by wildfires or mistakenly sparking them. The decree, which was passed by the City Council on Wednesday, comes in the midst of a summer marked by severe drought and record high temperatures in the city.

The rule applies to “high-risk hazard zones,” such as Forest Park in Portland and its environs. Homeless persons are also forbidden from camping in the city’s forested wetlands and natural areas.

There have been numerous reports of fires at unlawful encampments and groups of RVs stationed around Portland, according to the Oregonian. The City Council’s directive will be in effect for the remainder of the wildfire season, as well as any time the county is under a burn ban.

Forest Park, an 8-square-mile park in the heart of Portland, is one of the country’s largest urban woods.

The city emphasized that the regulation was put in place to prevent fires from starting in the city, as well as to safeguard homeless people from fires sparked by those near encampments.

Before any harsh sweeps, non-profit groups working with the city will visit the camps, present information about fire risk, and help residents transfer willingly, according to the newspaper.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty remarked, “I don’t like sweeps, and I don’t like that we have a housing shortage that people can afford to live in.” “However, I cannot sit by and do nothing while people are in danger of dying in a fire.”

According to Kaia Sand, head of Street Roots, an advocacy group for persons facing homelessness and a weekly alternative newspaper, detailed maps of high-risk zones developed by the city’s fire marshal will assist campers know where they can’t live. However, she believes the solution is only half-baked until the city also provides safe havens for displaced residents.

“It has always been a problem, and it continues to be a problem, that our city removes people without appropriate alternatives for them to live,” she said.

Wildfires in the American West have become more difficult to put out as a result of a severe drought and recent heat waves linked to climate change. Climate warming, according to scientists, has made the region significantly warmer. This is a condensed version of the information.