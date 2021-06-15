Holocaust Museum Apology by Marjorie Taylor Greene The video has been seen over 3 million times.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized for her remarks regarding the Holocaust in a video that has nearly 3 million views on social media. The Georgia congresswoman was responding to considerable criticism after making analogies between COVID-19 social limitations and the Nazis’ wholesale murder of Jews.

Greene attended a press conference outside Congress after visiting the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., where she apologized for her words.

She said that she was “a really normal person” after mentioning that her father died in April and that he taught her to own up to her faults.

Greene stated outside of Congress on Monday morning, “I’ve made a mistake, and it’s been bothering me for a number of weeks now, so I absolutely want to own it.”

“I went to the [US] Holocaust [Memorial] museum this afternoon. There is nothing comparable to the Holocaust. It happened, and more than 6 million Jews were killed. More than that — not just Jews, but also black people, Christians, and children of all types, individuals who the Nazis did not believe were good or flawless enough.

“And the atrocities of the Holocaust are something that some people don’t believe happened, something that other people deny happened, but nothing compares to the Holocaust. And there are words I’ve said, remarks I’ve said, that I know have been offensive and for that I want to apologize.

“And I am just fine and very glad to be able to come out there and do that because I believe it’s important. If we’re going to lead, we need be able to lead in a way, that if we’ve messed up, it’s very important for us to say we’re sorry.”

She added that she had visited the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland when she was a teenager. Greene has vowed not to draw those comparisons again.

On May 29, the U.S. Holocaust Museum published an open letter signed by 50 Holocaust survivors urging politicians to stop making comparisons between modern social conditions and. This is a brief summary.