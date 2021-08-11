‘Hold My Beer,’ says a fisherman who unintentionally hooks a Great White Shark.

A man fishing on a beach in Massachusetts unintentionally caught a great white shark before the predator was able to swim away.

Matt Pieciak, 25, was fishing with friends and family at Nauset Sand, near Orleans, Massachusetts, around noon on Sunday. They were drinking beers and playing cornhole on the beach.

On Sunday, though, while playing cornhole, Pieciak observed something in the water behind his opponent and discovered that the fishing rod he had left by the sea was moving and bending.

“I simply saw the rod start to go off behind him,” says the narrator. We immediately kind of raced up to it because the tip of it was bending,” Pieciak told local station WCVB on Tuesday. He told Storyful that in response to the occurrence, he told his pal, “Dude, hold my beer.”

Pieciak instantly discovered that his rod had caught a great white shark, which was estimated to be roughly 12 feet long, with one woman yelling, “It’s a shark, oh my goodness!” in a video of the incident posted to Instagram. Have you ever captured a shark? “Are you kidding me?”

The shark, however, broke free from the hook shortly after Pieciak noticed it and “disappeared back into the depths of the ocean, I guess,” he said.

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.