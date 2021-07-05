Hobby Lobby is facing backlash after running an ad in the newspaper advocating for a Christian-run government.

Hobby Lobby has experienced outrage after running a full-page advertisement in various newspapers across the United States on July 4 that appeared to call for a Christian-run government.

Hobby Lobby’s ad, which ran in newspapers on Independence Day and included the Bible verse “Blessed is the Nation whose God is the Lord,” was titled “One Nation Under God” and included the Bible verse “Blessed is the Nation whose God is the Lord.” The company also posted about its campaign on its social media pages.

In their campaign, Hobby Lobby used statements from prior presidents who signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776, including George Washington, but the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) claimed that the quotes had been changed without presenting the complete context.

Hobby Lobby claimed to cite former President John Adams in the advertisement: “We don’t have a government with the capacity to deal with human desires that aren’t restrained by morality or religion.

“Only religious and moral individuals were considered when our Constitution was drafted. It is completely insufficient for any other government.”

Although Adams did speak those words, according to the FFRF, Hobby Lobby shifted the quotes around to make the statements appear to follow one another, removing the context that the former president used the words “religious” and “moral” as synonyms throughout the address.

Hobby Lobby allegedly changed the placement of statements for Washington and claimed that it removed portions of speeches for former presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Quincy Adams out of context, according to FFRF, a non-profit organization that fights for atheists, agnostics, and non-theists.

Since Hobby Lobby founder David Greene felt “commissioned” by God to make them in 1995, the company has placed identical advertisements on US holidays.

“Before long, Hobby Lobby was running magnificent full-page advertising in newspapers around the country, celebrating the true essence of Christmas, Easter, and Independence Day. The business added, “The impact and relevancy of these communications is ongoing.”

Hobby Lobby received reaction on social media after tweeting about the ad on Sunday, and Twitter users shared photos of the full-page ad taken from newspapers they were reading.

David Weissman, a U.S. Army veteran, objected to the commercial by stating, "Shame on you @HobbyLobby," and adding, "As a Jewish American soldier in the United States Army."