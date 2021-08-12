Hip-hop artists and relatives linked to the Wu-Tang Clan were killed in a double shooting.

Willamette Week reported that two members of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan were slain in a shooting in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday.

At roughly 5:19 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau responded to reports of a shooting. When police came, they discovered two individuals dead: David Turner, well known as 12 O’Clock, and Odion Turner, also known as Murdock.

The late Wu-Tang Clan member Ol’ Dirty Bastard, a.k.a. ODB, had cousins David Turner, 45, and Odion Turner, 50. The Turners were members of the Brooklyn Zu, an ODB-affiliated group, and they both made cameo appearances on ODB’s platinum-selling solo debut album, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version, in 1995, on the track “Proteck Ya Neck II The Zoo.” The group also served as the opening act for ODB.

Both men died from gunshot wounds, according to police, and their deaths were deemed homicides by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.

The incident claimed the lives of two people and injured four others, according to authorities. According to police, one of the injured is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Newspaper in Portland The Oregonian obtained footage from a home surveillance camera that it said was from the incident. The video, which can be viewed on the newspaper’s website, shows a car driving away following the sound of about 20 gunshots.

Stephon Turner, Odion Turner’s older brother and a fellow member of the Brooklyn Zu, spoke with The Oregonian. “Right now, the entire globe is missing them,” he remarked. It’s a calamity.”

Stephon Turner also informed the source that he spoke with Odion and his cousin David Turner last Friday, and the three of them talked about recording a new album and performing again.

The two men’s killings were the 57th and 58th homicides in Portland this year, according to the Portland Police Bureau, which is more homicides than the city recorded in all of 2020.

On his Instagram account, ODB’s son, who performs with the Wu-Tang Clan as Young Dirty Bastard, paid respect to the Turners. “Rip 12 O’Clock,” he wrote under a photo of David and Odion Turner. Murdock, Rip. They were my father’s closest blood relatives. My two older cousins were recently murdered. Yallllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll “Blood is eternal.”

instagram-media-blockquote-class=”instagram-media-blockquote-class=”instagram-media-blockquote-class data-instgrm-caption=“https://www.instagram.com/p/CSZ4hZJnXir/?utm source=ig embed&utm campaign=loading” data-instgrm-permalink=“https://www.instagram.com/p/CSZ4hZJnXir/?utm source=ig embed&utm This is a condensed version of the information.