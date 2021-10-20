Hinge Matches Give Their Most Controversial Opinion, and They Don’t Let Her Down.

In today’s world, online dating is a minefield, with dozens of applications giving hundreds of singletons to swipe, like, and crush on.

Even if your soulmate is only a click away, you’ll still have to sift through a lot of frogs to find them, as one woman discovered the hard way.

Amanda Neill’s TikTok profile, @amandan346, shared a video of the answers she received after brazenly asking matches for their most divisive opinion.

And they didn’t disappoint, with the video showcasing their innermost thoughts gaining over 6 million views since it was shared at the start of the month.

“I adore males,” she joked in the video, which you can watch here, with the on-screen captions reading, “Started asking my Hinge matches their most controversial ideas to save time.”

“Intelligence is inherited.. race based I mean,” the first man says in a series of exchanges she publishes from the app.

“Eventually, socialism will destroy our country,” another man said. A third revelation was: “I hope this does not cause you to despise me. However, men and women will never be equal… It’s just a matter of biology. We can be equal socially, but not physically.” When Neill pressed for more information, another potential date merely answered “chivalry,” and when Neill pressed further, he simply clarified by saying “against.” Following that, a man expressed his current stance about COVID-19, saying, “That I don’t care about the vaccine at all.” He went on to explain himself, saying: “I think I’m not interested in getting it. However, I don’t believe that is a major issue in general.” “Bullying is beneficial for the country,” said someone another, who didn’t hold back at all. After her original video went viral, Neill, who claimed she lived in Texas in another video, posted a follow-up on Wednesday with even more wacky opinions.

@amandan346#greenscreen I adore dudes. #awesome ♬ 'Mamma Mia!' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Meryl Streep & Amanda Seyfried – 'Slipping Through My Fingers' She posed the question somewhat differently this time, asking: "What's a controversial position you stand by?" while using the dating app Bumble. "Women aren't good drivers," one man stated emphatically.