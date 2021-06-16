‘Highly Unlikely,’ McConnell says. As liberals push for Breyer’s retirement, the GOP selects Biden as the next Supreme Court nominee in 2024.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the minority leader in the Senate, said Monday that if Republicans recapture the chamber, they would likely prevent President Joe Biden from filling a Supreme Court vacancy.

In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, McConnell said a Republican-led Senate would be “very unlikely” to enable Biden to choose a new justice to the Supreme Court in 2024, the year the next presidential election will be held.

McConnell told Hewitt, “In fact, I don’t think either party, if it controlled, if it were different from the president, would confirm a Supreme Court candidate in the middle of an election.”

When asked if a GOP majority in 2024 would follow the same path as it did in 2016, when it blocked President Barack Obama’s appointment of Merrick Garland to fill the seat vacated by late Justice Antonin Scalia, the Republican leader said no.

Last year, when President Donald Trump replaced the vacancy caused by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death only months before the November election, the GOP broke its own norm.

“What made 2020 unusual was that we were from the same party as the president,” McConnell remarked on Monday.

Hewitt then asked McConnell whether a Biden candidate would have “a fair opportunity at a hearing” if a Supreme Court justice retired in 2023 and there were 18 months until the presidential election.

The Kentucky senator said, “Well, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

McConnell’s comments come as leftists clamor for Justice Stephen Breyer to step down when Democrats gain a 50-50 Senate majority. President Bill Clinton elevated Breyer to the bench in 1994, and he is presently the court’s oldest judge.

Demand Justice began the “Breyer Retire” campaign in April to persuade the 82-year-old justice to stand down so Biden can pick the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Mondaire Jones, a Democratic congressman from New York, was one of the first to call on Breyer to resign so that the party could replace him on the bench with a younger liberal.

"There is no doubt that Justice Breyer, whom I admire, should step down at the end of this term. "Have we not learnt our lesson?" says the narrator. Jones informed Cheddar News about the situation.