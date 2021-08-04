Highlights from the Republican Primary in Ohio If Trump wants to oust Cheney, he’ll need to unite the Republican Party.

The Republican primary election in Ohio on Tuesday provided a window into what a primary battle against Representative Liz Cheney may look like, as well as the need of the GOP uniting behind a single candidate if they want to have the best chance of unseating the three-term legislator.

Since voting to impeach former President Donald Trump and laying the blame for the Capitol brawl at his feet, Cheney has had a bullseye on her back. Trump has urged Republicans to nominate only one challenger to Cheney in order to avoid a repeat of Tuesday’s election, when a big field of contenders split GOP support.

“The simplest way to defeat Deplorable Liz Cheney is to run and win only ONE Conservative candidate!” In a recent remark, Trump said.

In the past, it has been considerably more difficult to unseat an incumbent politician than it has been to win an open election. As a result, the only option for Trump supporters to depose Cheney is to concentrate votes behind a single candidate in the hopes of denying the legislator a majority of votes.

On Tuesday, 11 Republicans ran for the seat left empty by Representative Steve Stivers in a primary election. Many contenders vie for open seats, and notable Republicans were split on who to endorse.

While Trump nominated Mike Carey, Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken was backed by Governor Kristi Noem, who might be Trump’s vice presidential pick if he runs in 2024. Senator Rand Paul has thrown his support behind Ron Hood, a former state representative who is also a Trump supporter.

In November’s special election, voters were split on who was the best candidate to represent the GOP. On Tuesday, Carey received 37 percent of the vote, giving him a plurality and a triumph. He received more than double the support of the next three closest candidates, who each had approximately 13%, but he didn’t gain a majority, and in a primary where numerous contenders are challenging an incumbent, that 13% could be the difference between winning and losing.

Trump is attempting to avoid a split vote like the one that occurred on Tuesday in Wyoming’s primary. Trump lobbied Wyoming lawmakers to amend the primary rules so that a contender must receive a majority of the vote to win. In the event that no candidate crossed the line. This is a condensed version of the information.