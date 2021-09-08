‘Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye!’ chants the Richmond crowd as the statue of Robert E. Lee is removed.

Residents of Richmond, Virginia, rejoiced as the country’s largest Confederate statue was demolished on Wednesday.

Those assembled at the scene began to sing a famous song by the band Steam as crews lifted the towering Robert E. Lee statue off its 40-foot-tall base.

The crowd chanted, “Hey hey hey, goodbye!”

The statue was constructed 131 years ago, and its removal occurs 131 years later. Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in June 2020, Governor Ralph Northam ordered it to be taken down for the first time.

However, Northam’s order was delayed by a year-long legal struggle until last week, when the Virginia Supreme Court sided with government officials and ordered that the statue may be down.

Northam said in a statement on Monday, “This is a crucial step in demonstrating who we are and what we value as a Commonwealth.”

The statue will be kept in a state-owned storage facility until a decision is reached about what to do with it. The pedestal that supported the structure will be left in place for the time being until the city and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts decide what to do with it.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.