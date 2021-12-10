Here’s When You Can Expect Your $1,800 Stimulus Check In December.

Families in the United States may expect to receive their final child tax credit in a couple of days, but it may be the scheme’s final direct payout as Congress wrangles over how to keep it going.

According to the Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the enhanced child tax credit, which was part of the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March, has been considered as a significant achievement for the Democrats, lifting around 3.5 million children out of poverty by August.

The child tax credit, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden and began in July, has helped over 35 million families cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic by providing direct payments of up to $3,600 per kid, up from the previous $2,000.

Couples earning less than $150,000 a year, single parents filing as heads of households earning less than $112,500, and individuals earning less than $75,000 qualify for the full payments.

For every $1,000 of income above certain thresholds, the payment received decreases by $50.

The amount parents receive is determined by the child’s age. Eligible parents receive $300 for each kid under the age of six and $250 for each child between the ages of six and seventeen. In April 2022, the remaining half of the credit can be claimed as a lump sum on taxes.

Those who have submitted direct deposit information will get their sixth and last payment on December 15. Families that will receive a physical check should anticipate to receive it before the end of the month.

Parents who have missed any payments or have opted out of advanced payments in subsequent months will earn up to $300 in cash for each installment missed.

It means that people who did not get payments for the prior five months but opted and qualified for the December payment will be eligible for the first half of the credit beginning December 15. For a child under the age of six, the cost is $1,800, and for a youngster from six to seventeen, the cost is $1,500.

The deadline to apply for the child tax credit payment, on the other hand, was November 15. Also, the deadline is approaching.