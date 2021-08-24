Here’s What You Can Buy From Al Capone’s Granddaughters Who Are Auctioning Off His Belongings.

Al Capone, the notorious mobster, continues to draw attention 70 years after his death, and his family is now offering individuals the opportunity to acquire a portion of his estate.

Capone, popularly known as “Scarface,” rose to prominence during the Prohibition era as the leader of the Chicago Outfit, a criminal organization linked to the Italian mafia. Capone, known as “Public Enemy Number One,” was imprisoned at Alcatraz for tax evasion before being released and dying in 1947.

The planned sale of Al Capone’s belongings has been dubbed a “glimpse into this American legend’s lifestyle” by Brian Witherell of Witherell’s Auction House. He believes it will provide people a closer look at his life than has “ever” been done before, describing it as “material culture at its finest.”

The online auction will take place on October 8 at 6:00 p.m. local time, and participants will be able to bid on 174 goods. The following are some of the collection’s highlights.

The ‘Favorite Handgun’ of Al Capone

The most costly item at the auction, in terms of estimated value, is a Colt Model 1911 semi-automatic pistol with a.45 caliber. Overall, it’s in “good” condition, with the grips in “great” condition, according to Witherell’s. It is estimated to be worth $100,000 to $150,000, with bidding beginning at $50,000. To purchase a firearm, a person must have a valid license.

Personal Letter of Al Capone

Bidders have a chance to purchase a personal letter Capone sent to his son, Sonny Capone, while confined at Alcatraz, which is valued at up to $50,000. Capone tells his kid in one of the letter that he loves him “with all my heart” and that he is “happy to have a son as smart as you are.” Sonny was also urged to offer his mother a “kiss for me” by Capone.

Bidding will begin at $12,500 on the letter, which is dated October 5, 1931.

Original Home Movie Reel of Al Capone

A 16 mm picture starring Al Capone and his cronies can appeal to movie buffs looking for something different to add to their collection. It’s unclear what’s on the film, but it was shot during Lucky Luciano’s visit to his Palm Island, Florida, residence in April 1929. Frank Costello is also a suspect, according to Witherell. This is a condensed version of the information.