Here’s Everything You Need to Know About SantaCon 2021 in New York City.

This year, SantaCon NYC returns to the streets of New York City. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the annual pub crawl was canceled last year.

Participants costumed as Santa Claus become happily intoxicated over a drink (or more) at various venues across New York City during the annual “nonsensical Santa Claus convention” held by the SantaCon NYC charity, which has raised money for local businesses and organizations since 2012.

The largest SantaCon event is presently held in New York City. However, SantaCon NYC is just one of more than 300 similar events taking place throughout the holiday season in more than 40 countries across the world.

All attendees must donate to SantaCon NYC’s philanthropic campaign (details below), which grants them access to all participating drinking establishments.

SantaCon has teamed up with The Secret Sandy Claus Project this year. The organization will send out “Santas and Elves” with bags of goodies to make delivery to children’s homes in Brooklyn, Queens, and Lower Manhattan.

When will SantaCon NYC take place in 2021?

The date for this year’s event is December 11th. At 10 a.m. local time, the pub crawl will commence.

What Time Does the SantaCon NYC Pub Crawl Start in 2021?

The specific start location will be announced on the SantaCon NYC website as well as on Twitter a week before the event, according to the website. According to the website, “it is always someplace in the five boroughs of NYC,” which implies it may be anywhere in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, or Staten Island.

Is it necessary for me to dress up like Santa Claus?

Yes. “Any kind of costume” is acceptable. However, according to “”Full. Santa’s Code,” the website suggests. Head-to-toe. Themed around the holidays. None of this ‘it’s just a hat’ nonsense.” What is the procedure for participating in the Santacon NYC Pub Crawl? Those interested in attending can do so by donating $13 (plus a $0.93 fee) on the SantaCon NYC website. You may also donate in cash at the locations, but the organization recommends “doing it online since it’s faster and easier for us.”

After you donate, you’ll receive an email from Eventbrite with instructions on where and when you can pick up your Santa Badge, which “allows you access to all venues throughout the day,” according to the organization.

What Should I Pack at SantaCon New York?

