Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Reese’s Thanksgiving Peanut Butter Cup Pie.

To commemorate Thanksgiving, Hershey’s has combined two legendary confectionaries: pies and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups have long been a sweet shop mainstay and are one of the most popular forms of confectionery on the market.

Now, just in time for Thanksgiving, the candy gods have answered our pleas by making a huge, peanut butter-filled “pie.”

However, its suggested retail price has a few people scratching their heads online.

What is the Thanksgiving Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie?

One thing to keep in mind is that this Thanksgiving pie is lacking one key component: crust.

Instead of putting a peanut butter cup inside a pie crust, the Hershey’s team has scaled up the favorite dessert to the size of a pie.

As a result, the peanut butter cup can be sliced and served with cream or even more chocolate for a decadent dessert after Thanksgiving meal.

The peanut butter cup is nine inches in diameter and weighs more than three pounds, making it the size of a real pie.

Reese’s senior associate brand manager, Bo Jones, had this to say about the treat: “When it comes to Thanksgiving meal with friends and family, no table is complete without dessert.

“We wanted to make a dessert that everyone wanted a piece of at Reese’s. You’ll be able to thank us later.” What is the price of the Peanut Butter Cup pie? When it comes to purchasing this delectable delicacy, it is available for $44.99 on the Hershey’s website while supplies last.

However, that time has past, according to the Reese’s Facebook page, and the sweet delicacy is no longer available for purchase.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

The following is what the team wrote: “SOLD OUT NOW. It appears that Reese’s enthusiasts were overjoyed with the new Reese’s pie this year, as it is now sold out.” Reese’s has been contacted by Washington Newsday for information on restocking.

In the comments section of this post, fans were displeased, albeit the majority were furious over the price of the pie rather than the fact that it had sold out.

One person wrote: “I’m sure it’s fantastic, but who the hell is dropping? This is a condensed version of the information.