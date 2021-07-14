Here is a list of Twitter updates for 2021.

Twitter has unveiled a new feature that allows users to communicate with their followers in a novel way. After a tweet has been sent, you can now change who can reply to you.

Tap the three-dot menu on a given tweet to alter who can reply. Then, in the pop-up menu, look for the option you want. Everyone can apply, only those you follow can respond, or only those you specify in your tweet can respond. On iOS, Android, and the web, this new feature is available.

In 2021, Twitter will introduce a variety of new features.

In February 2021, Twitter launched a new feature called Fleets, which is similar to the narrative feature seen on Facebook and Instagram.

Twitter and Periscope, a prominent video-streaming software, parted ways in March 2021. This statement was posted on Periscope’s Medium website confirming the departure.

“The truth is that the Periscope app has been in an unsustainable maintenance mode for some time. We’ve observed a decline in utilization over the last few years, and we know that the expense of maintaining the app will only rise over time. Leaving it as is isn’t doing the current and previous Periscope community or Twitter any favors.”

Users on Twitter now have the option of selecting who they can reply to. Users will have three alternatives to pick from before sending a tweet. A user has the option of replying to everyone, only the individuals they follow, or only the persons they mention in their tweet. This move, according to Suzanne Xie, director of product management, benefits the user in general.

“Sometimes people feel more at ease talking about what’s going on when they have a say in who responds,” Xie added.

In 2021, Twitter will begin accepting applications for verification again. Government, Companies, Brands, and Non-Profit Organizations, News, Entertainment, Sports, and Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals are the categories that a potentially verified account must fall within, according to Twitter.

