Helix’s operator pleads guilty to laundering over $300 million in cryptocurrency.

In federal court, an Ohio man who ran a bitcoin laundering service pled guilty to money laundering conspiracy counts.

Larry Dean Harmon, 38, of Akron, Ohio, admitted to running “Helix,” a Darknet bitcoin mixer, on Tuesday. In exchange for his plea, Harmon has agreed to forfeit more than 4,400 bitcoins, which are worth more than $200 million at today’s market price, as well as other things related to the money laundering conspiracy.

Harmon faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or double the value of the property implicated in the plan, a three-year period of supervised release, and restitution.

Customers who paid for “Helix” were able to distribute bitcoin to individual recipients in a method that concealed the bitcoin’s “source” or “owner” between 2014 and 2017.

Harmon allegedly controlled “Grams,” a Darknet search engine that consumers used to conceal their transactions from authorities. Helix promoted “Grams” to both new and returning users.

Harmon revealed that he provided bitcoin money-laundering services to consumers through multiple Darknet markets, including AlphaBay, Evolution, Cloud 9, and others. Helix handled approximately 350,000 bitcoin on behalf of consumers, valuing the transactions at over $300 million at the time. Darknet markets provided the majority of the bitcoins.

Harmon also claimed that he collaborated with other Darknet businesses and administrators to launder bitcoins obtained from illegal narcotics trafficking.

In a press statement, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said, “By holding Harmon accountable, the department has disrupted the unlawful money laundering methods of these dangerous criminal enterprises.”

“The Justice Department will continue to take enforcement actions, in collaboration with our law enforcement and regulatory partners, to identify and impede those who use illegal means for financial gain, as well as those who use the Darknet to facilitate and obscure their criminal conduct,” Polite concluded.

In a press statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips for the District of Columbia said, “Darknet markets and the traffickers who sell opioids and other illegal substances on them are a rising plague.”

