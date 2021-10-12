Helena Modrzejewska: Who Was She? The Polish Theater Actress is honored in today’s Google Doodle.

The Google Doodle for Tuesday, October 12 honors Helena Modrzejewska (also known as Helena Modjeska), a late Polish actress who was widely regarded as one of America’s greatest Shakespearean stage performers of the late nineteenth century.

Jadwiga Benda was born on this day in 1840 in Krakow, Poland, and would have celebrated her 181st birthday today.

Modrzejewska’s 46-year career included approximately 300 distinct parts in over 6,000 plays, both in Polish and English, with performances in over 300 cities around the world.

In 1861, she made her stage debut in The White Camellia, a one-act farce.

While she was well-received by reviewers and spectators in Poland’s largest cities, the actress thought that the scale of the country’s modest theaters hampered her entire range of skill.

According to a 2010 piece in the Theatre Journal, a peer-reviewed scholarly journal, the actress left the Warsaw Imperial Theater in July 1876, alleging poor health, to take a year’s leave of absence in the United States.

By August of the following year, she had learned two English roles: Adrienne Lecouvreur, a tragic French play by Ernest Legouvé and Eugène Scribe, and William Shakespeare’s famous Romeo and Juliet.

In 1877, she made her American debut at the California Theater in San Francisco under the Americanized name Helena Modjeska, beginning a nearly three-decade journey to popularity in the United States.

Her remarkable success in the United States far exceeded the Polish actress’s wildest dreams. She’d simply thought that launching an English-language career alongside her Polish one would help her secure some regular guest tour gigs in the London theatrical scene when she first arrived in America.

Modrzejewska’s “perceived lineage as a beautiful ‘aristocratic’ European, a Pole very different from the peasant immigrants already flooding into the United States, make her appealing and intriguing to American audiences,” according to the Theatre Journal.

With her many Shakespearean parts, Modrzejewska revitalized theater plays around the country. She was believed to have toured for up to 30 weeks at a period, putting on eight to nine shows every week.

She worked as a director, producer, costume designer, and publicist on her tours in addition to being the primary actress.

The most important function played by Modrzejewska. This is a condensed version of the information.