Hedge funds are investing in Bitcoin, and consumers are keeping their cars for longer periods of time.

Hedge funds are investing in Bitcoin

A survey indicated that by 2026, global hedge fund managers intend to invest an average of 7.2 percent of their assets in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Hedge funds might invest up to $312 billion in the next five years, or around 41.5 percent of Bitcoin’s current market capitalization.

Intertrust, a publicly traded international trust and corporate management organization based in the Netherlands, conducted a survey of 100 hedge fund managers around the world and discovered that some businesses plan to invest as much as 10% or more of their portfolios in cryptocurrencies.

Hedge funds primarily target high-net-worth individuals and invest pooled funds in a variety of assets using various techniques, such as long and short positions in a variety of assets, to earn returns in a variety of market circumstances.

The Financial Times, a British newspaper, was the first to publish on the results of Intertrust’s study.

Bitcoin is the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, and as a result, it receives the most attention in the media.

Hedge funds, on the other hand, are likely to invest in Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and a key component of the development of decentralized finance, or blockchain-based transactions between individuals without the use of financial intermediaries like banks, brokerages, or exchanges.

The St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank stated in a research report that Ethereum is better suited for trade than Bitcoin.

Top money managers’ interest in cryptocurrencies demonstrates Bitcoin’s maturation as an asset class. Many institutional investors use it as an inflation hedge because they are concerned that increased government expenditures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak will result in inflation.

The proposed investments are also a show of support for Bitcoin. Bitcoin is too volatile, according to critics, to be used as a store of value or in commerce.

In April, the cryptocurrency climbed from over $29,000 at the end of 2020 to over $63,000. It lost as much as half its value in the recent downturn but has rallied and now trades at about $40,000.

The number of Bitcoin worldwide is limited to 21 million and there are now about 18.73 million coins in circulation. As long as demand remains strong, Bitcoin’s price should, in theory, rise over time, especially if millions of new dollars are chasing a limited number of coins.

Increased investment by major institutions and top companies could smooth out Bitcoin's manic price swings.