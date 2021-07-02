Heat-related deaths in the Northwest are on the rise, with dozens of people succumbing to hyperthermia.

After a record-breaking heat wave hit parts of the United States and Canada, the number of unexpected deaths in North America has risen dramatically.

Last weekend, temperatures in numerous parts of North America surged, with temperatures in Washington reaching far above 100°F and Portland, Oregon, setting new highs for several days in a row, including 116°F on Sunday.

Chelan County, located east of Seattle, saw a high of 119 degrees Fahrenheit, as temperatures across the state lingered over 100 degrees for many days.

The country’s all-time hottest temperature record was broken three times in the Canadian hamlet of Lytton, with the highest recorded on Tuesday at 121.28 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to Reuters, this temperature was far higher than the previous Canadian record of 113 degrees Fahrenheit, which was recorded in Saskatchewan in 1937.

The heat wave has been linked to an increase in the number of sudden deaths in the area, with officials in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia saying they are examining hundreds of deaths they suspect are the result of the higher temperatures.

According to the Associated Press, British Columbia’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, the province received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected fatalities” between Friday and Wednesday, compared to an average of 165 in that time frame.

“While it is too early to determine with precision how many of these deaths are heat-related,” LaPointe explained, “it is deemed likely that the considerable rise in mortality reported is due to the harsh weather.”

Officials in Oregon have so far attributed 63 deaths to the heat wave, with 45 of them occurring in Multnomah County, which contains Portland, since last Friday.

The preliminary cause of death for the 45 people was hyperthermia. Only 12 deaths from hyperthermia were recorded in Oregon between 2017 and 2019, emphasizing the huge increase during the heatwave.

A representative for the state’s Department of Health informed This website on Wednesday that 1,384 emergency department visits had been documented since June 25.

They confirmed that 284% of the visits, or roughly 21%, resulted in inpatient admission. The month of June saw the most admissions due to heat. This is a brief summary.