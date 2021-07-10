‘Heartbroken’ woman She Can’t Keep Exotic Cat After ‘Pet’ Came Home and Jumped on People’s Bed

After the enormous animal escaped and entered another person’s home, a woman in Atlanta said she was “heartbroken” to learn that officials will not allow her to retain her exotic African cat.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) took the African serval named Nala into custody on Thursday, according to Anna Fyfe, the cat’s owner, after the animal managed to flee her home more than a week earlier, according to 11Alive News. The large spotted wild cat is a sub-Saharan African species that is banned to keep as a pet in Georgia.

Fyfe told the news organization, “I am heartbroken.” “She definitely aided me in a lot of ways.”

Nala was discovered near Fyfe’s home in South Carolina, she said 11Alive News. According to the news outlet, Fyfe opted to bring the 2-year-old cat with her when she relocated to Atlanta to attend the University of Georgia.

The DNR initially became aware of Nala after she escaped from Fyfe and was discovered inside another person’s home on June 30. Kristie Frank, who lives in Atlanta’s Brookhaven neighborhood, said she was terrified when the enormous cat entered her home and leaped on top of her bed.

According to local news stations, Frank remarked, “I’m laying in bed and I hear a bang on my bed.” When she opened her eyes, she saw a serval standing about 6 inches from from her face. “It was a big deal. It was terrifying.”

Frank claimed she thought the animal, which stood around two-and-a-half feet tall, was a bobcat or a young leopard. She quickly dialed animal control, who directed her to the Department of Natural Resources.

‘That isn’t your typical home cat. “I don’t know what that means, but right now I am afraid,” she told CNN. The serval had been on the loose in Atlanta for about a week before being apprehended by officials.

Servals are illegal to keep, but the DNR’s Lt. Wayne Hubbard informed news outlets that the African cat is nonetheless popular in the pet trade. The Animal League Defense Fund (ALDF) hopes that now that Nala has been identified, she will be placed in an accredited refuge where she can survive. This is a condensed version of the information.