Head lice have infested a teen girl to the point where they’re ‘drinking blood out of her face.’

According to a viral TikTok video, a teen’s hair was infected with lice to the point where the bugs were crawling down her scalp and “sucking blood off her face.”

Rachel, who runs a lice clinic, uses the social media platform to share video from her day job, which record extreme cases of nits.

Rachel filmed a 13-year-old girl with what appeared to be one of the worst head lice infestations she had ever seen, as Rachel watched the client’s hair virtually alive with hundreds of nits.

“Welcome back to the lice clinic, we have a large treatment today so get your hairnets on and let’s get started!” the head lice removal specialist said as he walked everyone through the treatment.

“So, when a client like this comes in, my first instinct is, oh my god. This is a colossal amount of lice. Another thing that comes to mind is whether or not we should shave her hair. I’m only joking.”

The young girl’s hair is long and brown, but it has become infested by blood-sucking adults that have laid hundreds of eggs, turning her hair almost grey.

“Sometimes we shave people’s hair,” Rachel added, “but I didn’t want to remove this wonderful girl’s hair; she’s 13 and she had gorgeous long hair. I didn’t want to be the one to take it away from her.

“As you can see, these lice are having a total blast in her hair. They’ve just gained entire control over her. I believe there were more lice on her head than strands of hair.

“And you can see them all over her arms and legs, as well as in her sweater. They were literally all over the place. And as you can see, there was no more room in the hair, so they crawled onto her face and began drinking blood.”

She records the girl’s neck, clothing, and the crawling and dead bugs on the floor. Rachel removes the worst lice using a typical lice comb, turning a white baby wipe brown as the corpses pile up.

“So I’m slowly going through her long hair, scooping up enormous wads of lice. It was a long and arduous process, but she was a true superstar.

"To say there were a lot would be an understatement.