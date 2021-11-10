‘He was Lynched,’ says Ahmaud Arbery’s father outside the courthouse where three men are facing charges.

While addressing outside the Georgia courthouse where three men are on trial, Ahmaud Arbery’s father described his son’s death as a lynching.

Marcus Arbery commended the attorneys trying to “obtain fair justice” for his son in a press conference on Wednesday.

He said regarding Ahmaud, “Because he was lynched.” “He was frightened.” Arbery, a 25-year-old Black male, was shot and killed while running in southern Georgia on February 23, 2020. The graphic footage of the shooting, which was eventually released online, provoked outrage across the country.

Gregory and Travis McMichael, father and son, have been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense, according to his attorneys, who claim the McMichaels mistook him for a burglar.

Their next-door neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, has been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to conduct false imprisonment after filming the fatal shooting on his iPhone.

The three men have all entered not guilty pleas.

Their trial began last week, following a contentious jury selection process. The jury was made up of eleven white people and one black person.

Sergeant Roderic Nohilly of Glynn County Police read aloud a transcript of a taped interview Gregory McMichael conducted with authorities just hours after the fatal gunshot on Wednesday.

Nohilly testified that McMichael said of Arbery, “He was trapped like a rat.” “I believe he was trying to leave and realized that he wasn’t going to be able to get away.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.