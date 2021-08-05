‘He Thought He Was Safe,’ says the wife of an unvaccinated firefighter on the ventilator.

After her husband ended up on a ventilator due to an unvaccinated firefighter in Indiana, his widow is urging residents to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

Pipe Creek Fire Department stated on Facebook on July 20 that one of their own firemen, Justin Guillemette, had contracted COVID-19 and urged neighbors to pray for him and his family.

“As our beloved Firefighter/Ems Chief Justin Guillemette struggles for his life in a battle with Covid, we ask that everyone keep him and his family in their thoughts and prayers. The Pipe Creek Fire Department noted in the post, “Justin has always been one of the first to help everyone he could in a time of need.”

Justin Guillemette’s wife, Holli, told WTHR news in Indiana that her husband was hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine, and that his condition has worsened since getting the unique virus.

Holli said WTHR, “It was a little bit of a battle between him and me.” “I believe there was apprehension about the unknown. He also believed he was safe. He thought he was following all of the necessary protocols and that he and the people around him would be fine, and then it hit him like a ton of bricks. He is now fighting for his life. That’s pretty much the only way I can put it.”

Doctors have put her husband on a ventilator and an ECMO machine to help him breathe, which Holli described as a “final effort to save COVID patients,” according to WTHR.

According to WTHR, she stated, “We don’t know if he’ll ever come home and have been informed that if he does, it’ll take a lot of therapy to get him to even halfway normal, if ever.”

Holli built a Facebook page to keep family and friends up to speed on Justin’s status after he caught the new coronavirus.

Holli noted in the most recent update on the Facebook page, named “Justin Guillemette’s Journey,” that doctors were able to lessen the intensity of the ECMO machine and ventilator while Justin’s lung elasticity improved.

“All of this is fantastic news, but in the grand scheme of things, these are little adjustments. Currently, the. This is a condensed version of the information.