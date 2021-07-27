Hazardous Air Quality Reported in California, Oregon, and Washington as a Result of Wildfire Smoke

As numerous states in the United States continue to be hit by more than 80 huge wildfires that have burnt at least 1.5 million acres of land, certain sections of California are reporting “hazardous” air quality.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are currently 85 significant wildfires burning in the United States, following a heatwave and drought in early July that led blazes to erupt across the West Coast.

More than 22,400 wildland firefighters and incident management teams are battling fires that have burnt over 1.5 million acres in 13 states, including Washington, Oregon, and California.

In terms of the number of fires, Montana and Idaho are the worst-affected states, with 18 active fires in the former and 23 in the latter. However, Oregon had the most acres damaged, with 540,286, followed by California with 331,902.

Since early July, a large number of wildfires have been burning across the United States, causing smoke to spread across the lower 48 states, resulting in cloudy skies and poor air quality in some areas.

On Tuesday, AirNow released a smoke and fire map that depicts current air quality levels for places around the United States, with alarming levels in numerous states, including California and Nevada.

A score of 151 to 200 is classified as “unhealthy,” while a score of 201 to 300 is classified as “extremely unhealthy” by the air quality index, which is used by governments all over the world to measure air quality. A score of more over 300 is deemed “dangerous.”

Residents are advised to “try to stay indoors” if the air quality index score is classed as very unhealthy, and to “stay indoors” if the air quality index score is rated as dangerous.

As of Tuesday, July 27, the worst area indicated on the map is Greenville, California, which has an air quality index score of 445, putting it in the dangerous category.

At least three other California cities are currently reporting hazardous air quality index scores: Taylorsville has a 445, Westwood has a 340, and Susanville has a 401.

Several other sections of California have been impacted by wildfires, making it one of the worst-affected states in the US. This is a condensed version of the information.