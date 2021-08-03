Hawaii’s Big Island is battling the world’s largest wildfire, covering over 62 square miles.

The mayor of the Big Island, Mitch Roth, remarked, “It’s the biggest (fire) we’ve ever had on this island.” “With the drought that we’ve experienced, it’s a cause for concern. It’s quite frightening to see anything like this where you’re putting thousands of houses in jeopardy.”

Firefighters have gained better control of the wildfire since it caused hundreds of people to flee over the weekend, but officials have warned that strong winds on Tuesday might re-ignite the threat. On the Big Island, the fire has already damaged at least two homes.

Authorities have suspended evacuation orders, but have cautioned that they might be reissued at any time and that residents should be prepared to leave at any time.

Many of the fires burning in the United States West are not like those in Hawaii. They usually start in extensive grasslands on the islands’ drier edges, and they’re much smaller than mainland fires.

Even though Hawaii has a moist, tropical environment that isn’t usually prone to big flames, if climate change-related weather patterns increase, blazes may become more common.

In recent years, the islands have seen a decrease in overall rainfall. According to the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions in some portions of Hawaii have reached their most severe level in recent years. Wildfires have become more difficult to put out as a result of climate change-related drought.

The Hawaii fire has been verified to have damaged two residences. As the wind came up, one homeowner said he fought to preserve his property but lost the battle.

Joshua Kihe of Waimea told Hawaii News Now, “I had a dozer on my grass, my land, and I tried to construct a fire break.” He claimed that the fire had completely destroyed his residence.

He stated, “I absolutely need to think of a plan because it’s a life-changer.”

Others rushed to get out.

Kanani Malakaua, a Waimea resident, said, “I simply saw the flames approaching.” “I gathered my vital papers, made sure my kids were in the car, and got my animals — but this is a terrifying time for us.”

There were some neighboring roads that were closed, making certain communities inaccessible, but no one was hurt.