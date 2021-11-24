Hawaii will begin to relax some COVID restrictions after 20 months of emergency orders.

Since the initial statewide emergency proclamation was issued over a year ago, Hawaii will ease some coronavirus restrictions next month.

Governor David Ige, a Democrat, stated on Tuesday that, beginning December 1, he will abolish state-mandated capacity limitations and distance rules for social events, restaurants, bars, and gyms.

Since Ige issued the first COVID-related edict in March 2020, it has been just over 20 months. Hawaii has been under emergency orders for nearly 600 days, which the governor has described as unusual.

State lawmakers attempted to limit Ige’s emergency powers during the most recent legislative session. The measure, however, ultimately failed.

After being implemented in August, the existing limitations on social gatherings and enterprises were set to expire on November 30.

“We feel safe relaxing some of the limitations at this time,” Ige said at a news conference, adding, “We are in a better place than three months ago, but the pandemic is still not over.”

According to data from the state’s health department, about 1,002 persons in Hawaii have died as a result of the illness. The state has experienced fewer than 5,000 hospitalizations and 86,991 confirmed cases during the course of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Ige remarked, “The sacrifices we’ve all made have saved even more loss of life.” “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaii continues to have among the lowest rates of infections and fatalities in the country.” Starting next month, the governor stated on Tuesday that counties will be able to issue their own pandemic emergency orders and guidelines without requiring state permission.

The easing of restrictions, according to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who stood with Ige on Tuesday, will tremendously assist small businesses.

“This is going to be fantastic for our smaller restaurants,” Blangiardi said. “It’s the fabric of our towns, it’s the fiber of how we live.”

The governor, on the other hand, is leaving the state’s travel program in place, as well as the requirement for government personnel and contractors to be vaccinated or tested on a regular basis.

When residents are not actively eating or drinking, they must continue to wear masks indoors. The Aloha State is one of the few states in the country that still requires people to wear masks.

On, Ige will issue a declaration. This is a condensed version of the information.