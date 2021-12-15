Have you forgotten to pay your child tax credit? Here’s What You Should Do.

Families who are entitled for Child Tax Credit advance payments but haven’t received one or more of them have a few options for recovering the funds.

The Child Tax Credit forward payments began in July and have been made every month since then. Some taxpayers, on the other hand, may not have received their payment because it was wrongly deposited, the mail was delayed, or they failed to sign up before the deadline.

In the 2021 tax year, taxpayers must reconcile the payments they received with the overall credit they are eligible for, so if a payment appears to have been paid but was never received, they must act quickly.

The Taxpayer Advocate Service advises consumers to start the procedure as soon as possible because resolving this issue could take weeks. The first step is to double-check the payment’s status on the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to be sure it was sent and whether it was sent via direct deposit or paper check.

Because people juggle so many duties on a daily basis, the IRS’ Taxpayer Advocate Service said it’s possible that the payment was deposited but was missed or paid in a different account than the taxpayer expected. As a result, taxpayers should check all of their bank accounts for the deposit and question everyone who lives in the house with access to a paper check if they cashed it and forgot to notify it.

According to the Taxpayer Advocate Service, if a taxpayer is convinced a payment is missing, they should request a payment trace. Only if the bank claims it hasn’t received the payment five days after the deposit date, four weeks after the payment was mailed, six weeks after the payment was mailed to a forwarding address, or nine weeks after the payment was mailed to an international location can this be sought.

You can obtain a payment trace by calling 800-919-9835 or writing or faxing Form 3911 to the IRS. If a phone request has already been made, the Taxpayer Advocate Service cautions against using Form 3911.

