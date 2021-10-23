‘Have Some Empathy,’ ex-Trump Comms Director Lauren Boebert says of Lauren Boebert’s trolling of Alec Baldwin.

Representative Lauren Boebert was criticized by Alyssa Farah, the former White House director of strategic communications during the Trump administration, on Saturday for harassing actor Alec Baldwin following the fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust.

According to court filings, Baldwin was given a pretend gun and persuaded by assistant director David Halls that it was safe before firing it on set on Thursday, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

A seven-year-old tweet published by Baldwin in favor of Michael Brown, an 18-year-old Black man fatally shot by Freguson police officer Darren Wilson, was resurfaced by Boebert, a Colorado Republican and notable gun rights activist.

“I’m planning to produce t-shirts that say “My hands are up” in a bright, banana yellow color. In December 2014, Baldwin tweeted, “Please don’t shoot me.”

“@AlecBaldwin Is this product still available? Borbert added on Friday, accompanying a screenshot of Baldwin’s words, “Asking for a movie producer.”

Boebert’s tweet prompted immediate condemnation from politicians on both sides of the political spectrum.

“If you’re going to brag about your Christian beliefs, how about showing some compassion and grace in the face of a tragedy?” Farah, a Republican who served as former President Donald Trump’s White House communications director and assistant in 2020, tweeted, “Don’t remember the part of the gospel that states ‘anything for RTs.'”

If you’re going to brag about your Christian beliefs, at least show some compassion and grace in the face of a tragedy. I can’t recall whatever section of the gospel states “anything for RTs.” https://t.co/uPT3djTpT7 October 22, 2021 — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) Representative Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, referred to Boebert as a “ghoul.” You have the appearance of a ghoul. https://t.co/owURidfZqo October 22, 2021 — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) “You have to be the most ghoulish, soulless, shittiest excuse for a human being to try to crack a joke at @AlecBaldwin’s expense using a horrific tragedy that cost a young woman her life,” CNN’s Ana Navarro-Cárdenas wrote.

To take a sad event that claimed the life of a young woman to try to crack a joke at @AlecBaldwin’s expense, you have to be the most ghoulish, soulless, shittiest excuse for a human being. https://t.co/ZddmfIS0XB — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro)Baldwin, October 22, 2021 This is a condensed version of the information.